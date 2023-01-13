‘GMA’ Hosts Have Suffered Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunctions On the Show: See Them All

The hosts of Good Morning America cover a wide array of topics on the talk show, from serious segments to funny moments. Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts and the rest of the team have laughed off several wardrobe malfunctions throughout their years of working on the program.

GMA aired its first episode in November 1975. A lot has changed since then, including the show’s panel of hosts who greet viewers at the start of each episode. In November 2015, several of the show’s former anchors and current hosts gathered together to celebrate GMA’s 40-year anniversary.

Fans particularly loved the bloopers segment of the special episode where they looked back on all of the memorable wardrobe malfunctions the hosts suffered. Robin asked the cast for a show of hands regarding who suffered mishaps with their outfits on air. Joan Lunden, Diane Sawyer and Sam Champion were among the group who raised their hands.

Diane once realized her pants were on backward during a segment while others admitted to wearing two different colored shoes during a broadcast. Robin, Sam, Lara, Amy Robach and many others confessed that they never listened to the control room when they told the hosts to wrap up their broadcasts.

GMA had viewers vote on the funniest moment to ever happen on the show. They chose the segment when Joan and cohost Charlie Gibson had a giggle fest while talking about Vanna White’s Barbie doll. During the episode, the Barbie doll suffered a wardrobe malfunction of her own, exposing her bare chest to the cameras. Joan quickly pulled up the doll’s dress and apologized to the audience. She and Charlie could not stop laughing over the blunder and the pair still thought the moment was hilarious years later.

The hosts of GMA aren’t the only ones who have experienced blips on-camera when it comes to their clothing. Many of the show’s guests have also faced wardrobe malfunctions of their own. During a May 2013 appearance on the program, the back of musical guest Mariah Carey’s dress popped while she was chatting with Lara. A member of the wardrobe department ran out on stage to sew up the garment in front of the live audience. “This is the diva drama,” the “Hero” singer jokingly told the crowd.

All jokes aside, the anchors of the past and present all have so many incredible memories from the set of the series and were grateful for the opportunity to work with broadcasting legends.

“I remember seeing Diane Sawyer walk in and I swear, you were wearing a blue jacket and skirt and the set just got so quiet because Diane Sawyer was walking through the set,” Sam recalled during the special 40-year anniversary episode. “I have all these incredible memories.”

Keep scrolling to see the GMA team’s biggest wardrobe malfunctions.