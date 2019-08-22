You may not realize it, but in a sense dogs have been an important part of our lives from almost the beginning. Maybe you had them as a part of the family, always wanting to play, scrounging for something to eat and desiring to have their bellies scratched. But even if that wasn’t the case, there’s a good chance you and your family gathered around the television on Sunday nights to watch the Classic TV exploits of Lassie, the world’s most famous collie who could put members of elite armed forces around the world to shame with what she was capable of doing. And if not Sunday night, then maybe Saturday mornings with Scooby-Doo and the rest of the Scooby Gang.

Even those were only scratching the surface of the dogs who were out there entertaining us. They’ve been on the big screen (Toto in The Wizard of Oz, Marley & Me, Cujo), animated (The Jetsons, Family Guy), in live action sitcoms (Full House, Frasier, The Brady Bunch) and slightly more dramatic fare (Columbo). They were there towards the beginning of television in The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin, and you can bet they always will be.

So join us as we celebrate our furry friends from Hollywood and check out the most famous among them.

