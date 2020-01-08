When Closer Weekly spoke to Fran Drescher for our Classic TV podcast, she teased that there could be something in the works regarding her 1993 to 1999 CBS sitcom, The Nanny. Well the assumption is that this meant some sort of reboot for television, but it’s been announced exactly what she was referring to: The Nanny is being turned into a Broadway musical. And the good news is that the show’s book will be written by Fran and series co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson. On top of that, Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are writing the music.

In a statement, Fran and Peter commented, “We are so excited to be working on the Broadway musical The Nanny. We’re equally excited that the wildly talented Rachel Bloom will be writing the lyrics and music with the fantastic Adam Schlesinger, and to have the brilliant Marc Bruni directing. Nobody is cast yet — we’re plotting — but we feel confident we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice.”

Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock

For her part, Bloom adds, “The Nanny was a fundamental part of my childhood, because it was the first time I saw an openly Jewish female protagonist on television. The story of Fran Fine, however, is a universal one that has touched the hearts of people of every race, religion and orientation. I am so proud to be using the characters established by The Nanny to tell a new story about one woman’s journey to becoming proud of who she is and what makes her different.”

Referring to The Sound of Music, director Marc Bruni explained, “The Nanny television series began from a familiar theatrical premise — but what if instead of Maria Rainer with her guitar, Fran Fine showed up on the doorstep of a fractured family? Over its six seasons, the show examined class, coming of age, feminism, love and Broadway with heart and laughs. I am thrilled to be working with Fran, Peter, Rachel, and Adam in bringing these characters to the stage in a fresh new light that I hope will delight fans of the show, as well as capture the imagination of a new generation of theatre-goers.”

In our conversation with Fran, she was asked why the show remains so popular over 10 years after it finished its network run. “It’s a real interesting question,” she replied. “I think it’s a very likable character and a very lovable character, but also great eye candy. It’s that Upstairs/Downstairs, blue collar meets blue blood relationship sprinkled with sexual tension. It’s an immature grownup acting more like a kid sometimes than the kids. And it’s all wrapped up in a very traditional silhouette, very much like The Sound of Music — only, instead of Julie Andrews, I come to the door.”

