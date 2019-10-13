To celebrate her 62nd birthday in September, Fran Drescher invited her dearest friends to dinner. “I really love being with my girlfriends,” Fran exclusively tells Closer. “We are very supportive.”

Acknowledging the blessings in her life, like wonderful gal pals, good health and exciting new projects such as her upcoming NBC series, Indebted, has brought Fran to one of the happiest chapters in her life. “I don’t have the level of inner angst anymore,” says the actress, who starred on The Nanny from 1993 to 1999. “Everything that has happened, from being a rape survivor to being a cancer survivor, going through a difficult divorce, and getting married a second time — [helped me] walk away a more whole person.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Part of Fran’s happiness comes from being useful — she hosts summits to promote a holistic approach to wellness. “You need to support your body if you want to age well,” says Fran, who strives to give her system enough rest, exercise, quality food and recovery time to stay healthy. “I feel it in a way that I’ve never felt it before: I must honor my body.” Since her 2016 split from her second husband, Fran has put romantic love on hold — and that’s okay.

“To live joyfully with your friends, family and most importantly, yourself,” she adds. “That’s the greatest thing.”

While the TV actress is all about promoting holistic approaches, she has also touched on using cannabis for her health, especially since she underwent a radical hysterectomy in 2000 after being diagnosed with uterine cancer. “You know I’m the founder of a non-profit, Cancer Schmancer, and we’re very radical for a non-profit in this space. We are trying to identify causation for disease and elimination,” Fran exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“95 percent of everything that ails us is environmentally stimulated,” she continued. “So we need to be mindful of what we’re filling up our homes with. At my big event, we always have a cannabis panel, because … well I have to say, I used to be a real wake and bake! But now I understand its medicinal attributes.”

For more on TK/your favorite stars, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!