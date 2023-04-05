‘Home Town’ Is Full of Talented Home Improvement Experts: See Former Cast Members Now

Laurel, Mississippi, is a small town full of talented people with big hearts! Erin and Ben Napier have been transforming the historic area on Home Town with the help of some of their friends and colleagues. The cast of the HGTV series has seen a few switch-ups over the years, with several favorites leaving the program to pursue other projects.

Fans of the show have constantly been asking Erin and Ben about what happened to cast member Mike Husers, better known as “Mike the Floor Guy.”

“I’m still waiting for someone to tell me where ‘Mike the Floor Guy’ went on Home Town,” one viewer questioned in a March 2022 tweet.

The floor installer has been noticeably absent from the series for a while, leading Erin to address his whereabouts on Twitter.



“Guys, I know y’all miss Mike. We do too! He’s on a leave of absence caring for a family member with a long-term illness,” the graphic designer tweeted in January 2022. “We’re in good hands though with our new hardwood restoration experts Terry and Mike (!) You’re going to love them!”



Erin has been a huge supporter of Mike since he joined Home Town. In September 2020, she organized a fundraiser to help support the hardwood restoration expert as he faced a health issue. Thanks to her efforts, The Lantern House author helped raise more than $19,000 for her castmate.

“​​America’s favorite hardwood floor restoration expert, Mike Husers, has an impending surgery to fix a hip injury from years of crouching and sanding,” Erin, who shares daughters Helen and Mae with Ben, wrote on the fundraiser page. “Walking and working are becoming increasingly difficult so let’s show Mike we love him and make his surgery cost and the eight-week recovery away from work (which will be harder for him to walk away from than the recovery itself) a little easier. Thanks far and wide to his many fans!”



Mike has not returned to Home Town since Erin updated fans. Though many have left comments on his Facebook page about missing him on the show, he has not spoken out about his return to TV.

The Home Town hosts have continued working with flooring experts Terry and Mike on their projects. Season 7 of the series began airing in March 2023, just a few days before Ben underwent surgery to repair his rotator cuff. Amid his recovery, he had his family, friends and costars of the past and present rallying behind him.

Keep scrolling to see where former Home Town cast members are now.