The Former First Ladies Adjusted to Their Lives in the Spotlight! See Photos of Them Today

All of the former first ladies learned how to juggle their lives in the spotlight when their husbands became the president. Many of them established their own platforms, dedicated their time to charity and built connections with the public, all while juggling motherhood. Photos of what the former first ladies look like today will blow you away.

Former President Barack Obama ended his second term in 2017. His wife, Michelle Obama, shared that she was most looking forward to “the small things” in their life away from the White House.

​​“It’s opening up my door and walking out and enjoying the weather and sitting on my patio,” the former first lady said during an episode of Today show in October 2018. “It’s going to my girls’ game and just really being a mom.”

Barack and Michelle saw their eldest daughter, Malia Obama, graduate from Harvard University in May 2021. Their youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, attended the University of Michigan before transferring to the University of Southern California in 2022. The girls were not yet teens when they entered the White House, the place they both grew up and adapted to their new life.

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush moved their twins, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, into the White House in 2001. The girls were 20 years old at the time and both went on to become bestselling authors. Laura became an advocate for child literacy campaigns and state funding for educational programs. She followed in the footsteps of mother-in-law Barbara Bush, who founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

Outside of their careers in the public eye, the Texas native and her husband became grandparents.

“The best part of being a grandmother is that grandchildren are just so terrific,” Laura raved during a May 2019 interview on Today.

Former first lady Hillary Clinton also became a grandmother after she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, left the White House. Their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are parents to three children: Charlotte, Jasper and Aidan.

“It’s really sweet how my mom is just so clearly happy being a grandma and I know she’s going to be a great grandma, whatever other choices she makes in her life,” Chelsea told People in January 2015.

Keep scrolling to see what the former first ladies look like today.