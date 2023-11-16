Few things in the winter months are more miserable than catching the flu, but experts have simple steps to get you back on your feet in no time. From a steamy shower to chicken noodle soup, these five tips can aid in recovery.

Give It a Rest

Per the Cleveland Clinic, “Taking it easy and resting helps your body recover. So, pass on that workout session, stay home from work and reschedule any social activities. Your body releases proteins that help fight off infections during sleep. And by resting, your body can devote more energy to repairing itself and fighting the flu.”

Stay Hydrated

“Whether you’re dealing with a high fever or vomiting, one thing is clear: You need to replenish all the liquids your body is losing,” explain the experts at Theraflu. “Plus, if you’re suffering from a stuffy nose or chest congestion, consuming more fluids can also help thin out the mucus and give you some relief.”

Get Steamy

As the folks at the prescription savings service SingleCare point out, “Another way to deal with mucus buildup is by using steam or water vapor. If the air in your home is dry, a humidifier or vaporizer producing moist air can help soothe scratchy throats and dilute mucus. If you don’t have a humidifier, just sitting in a hot, steamy shower for a few minutes can help you feel better.”

Soup It Up

“Yes, grandmother was right,” say the doctors at Iowa’s UnityPoint Health. “Chicken noodle soup relieves congestion since it’s hot and steamy. This can help the nose start to run, which reduces sinus pressure. The steam also helps with dryness and irritation in your nose. The chicken provides energy in an easy-to-digest protein, and the broth helps with rehydration.”

A to Zinc

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, “A 2015 analysis of clinical trials found that oral zinc (e.g., lozenges, tablets, syrup) helps to reduce the length of colds when taken within 24 hours after symptoms start.” But keep in mind, zinc can cause side effects, such as nausea, and can interact with other medicines.