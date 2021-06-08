Eve Plumb’s NYC Condo Is on the Market! Inside the ‘Brady Bunch’ Star’s $1.8 Million Home

After making wonderful memories in her New York City condo, it’s time for Eve Plumb to part ways with the beautiful abode. The Brady Bunch actress listed her Manhattan home for $1.8 million, and photos inside are proof the sitcom star has good taste.

Eve put her 1,225-square-foot residence on the market in June 2021, the New York Post reported. The Fudge alum first purchased the dwelling, located in the ritzy Upper East Side, in 2016 for $1.58 million. The pad boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as some outdoor space.

The beloved actress and her husband, Ken Pace, never had any children, so they don’t need tons of square footage. The condo is just perfect for the couple, though, as it has an open floor span that offers a living room, dining area and kitchen.

Throughout the house, Eve — who married Ken in 1995 — filled the space with modern decor, beautiful dark furniture and trendy artwork. The duo’s pad also features amenities, including heated floors and a triple rain shower head in the master bathroom.

Unlike the neutral tones in her living area, the A Very Brady Renovation personality decorated the master bedroom with bright colors. In addition to the eye-catching pink floral wallpaper, Eve placed a bright pink desk along the wall and added other vibrant touches.

Considering Eve and Ken’s condo is located in the affluent Lenox Hill neighborhood with gorgeous views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline, it’s a good thing their condo comes with a balcony and patio. Page Six reported their building also offers other luxuries including a 24-hour doorman service, a laundry room and extra storage.

Throughout the years, Eve — who portrayed Jan on The Brady Bunch — has created quite an impressive real estate portfolio. In 2019, she sold a 716-square-foot co-op near Central Park in the Big Apple for $735,000, Page Six reported at the time.

Most notably, she earned a massive profit on a Malibu beach cottage she sold in 2016. The New York Post reported Eve made $3.9 million selling a beachfront California cabin that she first bought for $55,000 when she was only 11 in 1969.

To see photos inside the New York City condo she’s parting ways with now, scroll through the gallery below!