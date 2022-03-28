Growing up so fast! Elton John and David Furnish’s two sons, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John and Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, made a rare appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party to celebrate the Oscars 2022.

Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, wore matching navy blue suits as they posed for photos with David, 59, and their family friend Lady Gaga. The boys looked like they were having the time of their lives at the star-studded affair. The Elton John AIDS Foundation hosted the event for the 30th time, making it known as the most iconic Oscars viewing party for Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Elton, 75, had initially planned to attend the party, however, the date was pushed back a month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he joined the festivities via satellite while performing on his tour in Nebraska. This marks the first year the “Tiny Dancer” singer did not attend the event in person. Due to his absence, Brandi Carlile, Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack stepped in to cohost the event.

“It breaks my heart but I can’t be there, because it’s an event that means so much to us,” Elton said during a March 2022 interview on Good Morning America. Brandi, who joined her dear friend for the interview, quipped, “We’re going to try to make up for Elton not being there by me wearing something outrageous. You have to rise to the occasion because he’s going to see the pictures and let you know if you don’t.”

Elton is an Oscar winner himself, winning for Best Original song in 1994 with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and again in 2019 with “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” On top of being one of the most successful singers in the world, the Grammy winner always makes time to make memories with his two kids.

Elton and David first became parents in 2010 when they welcomed their eldest son, Zachary, in 2010 via surrogate. They became fathers once again when they welcomed Elijah in 2013.

“That was the greatest decision I’ve made — well — we’ve made, in the last six years, is to have those boys,” the legendary performer said on Today in February 2016. “They’re our primary concern. They’re the things that come first and foremost.”