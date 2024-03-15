Ellen Pompeo left Grey’s Anatomy in season 19, but the 54-year-old can’t seem to hang up her scrubs. Insiders tell Closer that between guest spots and behind-the-scenes involvement as an exec producer, it’s as if she never left — and newer castmates are feeling a bit resentful.

“She pulls the focus from the younger actors who are doing the heavy lifting and putting in the 16-hour days to make the drama work,” says the insider. “They want some breathing room to let the show take flight again, but Ellen’s still hanging around.”

The problem is, aside from a few roles like 2003’s Old School, the actress hasn’t really built a career outside of the medical drama that earned her $20 million a year. “It’s her obsession, her life’s work,” continues the insider. “Clearly, Ellen can’t let go!”