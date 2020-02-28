So cute! Donny Osmond made a kid’s day when he sang “Close Every Door” with his 10-year-old fan Alexis over the phone. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, February 27, the singer shared a clip of their duet and explained how everything came together.

“I had so much fun chatting with my Valentine’s Day contest winners,” he said. “Michelle, one of the winners, sent me this video afterwards. It’s too cute not to share!”

The clip starts off with Alexis asking the 62-year-old star to sing with her and Donny replies, “Yeah. What do you want to sing?”

“‘Close Every Door,'” the preteen responds. After taking a quick pause, the Masked Singer alum tells his fan, “OK. I’ll sing one line and you’ll sing the other line.”

The “Puppy Love” performer then belted out the first lyric, “Close every door to me,” before Alexis jumped in. “Hide all the world from me,” she continued. One line after the other, the pair kept singing the 1996 song until they got to the chorus.

Once the duet was over, Donny told Alexis she sang in a very “beautiful” way.

“This is like the happiest day of my life,” she said with a big smile on her face.

On Monday, February 10, the “Too Young” musician announced he was going to call “one lucky winner anywhere in the world” for Valentine’s Day. He wrote, “Here’s how to enter to win the call: In a comment below, 1) tag someone you love and 2) tell me why you would love to win this call. This contest will close February 13 at noon EST.”

He continued, “Winners will be announced shortly thereafter, so stay tuned! Check out my Twitter and Facebook for another chance to win. Must be following @DonnyOsmond to be eligible to win.”

It’s so great to see Donny doing amazing things for his fans. We can’t wait to see who wins next!