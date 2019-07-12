It looks like Dolly Parton is bringing her amusement park to Hallmark! The beloved country songstress will be bringing Dollywood to the small screen as she is set to star alongside Danica McKellar for the Hallmark Channel’s upcoming original holiday movie Christmas at Dollywood.

The 73-year-old beauty is trading in her microphone for a script as she gears up for filming, which kicks off in Tennessee this August. The film — which is set to premiere in December as part of the network’s 10th anniversary of their annual Countdown to Christmas — will feature a special appearance by the “Islands in the Stream” singer.

The film will tell the story of single mom and award-winning Broadway producer Rachel Lewis, played by Danika, who must clean up the mess after investors run a holiday extravaganza into bankruptcy. After the production closes down, Rachel stumbles on the opportunity to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood.

However, she must work with Luke Hakman, Dollywood’s entertainment director, who uses the holiday show to become the park’s new general manager. “As the pair meets in the middle to please the boss, little do Rachel and Luke realize love lurks in all the unexpected places because this isn’t the Great White Way,” reads the official logline. “Or Hollywood. This is Dollywood!”

In 2010, the network first partnered up with Dolly to produce an original TV special celebrating 25 years of Dollywood. After the news was revealed that the Grammy Award-winning singer would be teaming up with Hallmark for the second time, Danika couldn’t have been happier.

“I grew up watching Dolly Parton on TV. I love her,” The Wonder Years star — who’s mom Mahaila McKellar and son Draco Verta, 8, will also have cameos in the holiday film — gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “She is everything. I got to meet her — she is charismatic and gorgeous and lovely, and she’s the best person ever.”

The brunette beauty also added that the upcoming flick will also feature “a lot of really fun Dolly surprises” that fans can look forward to. “I’m so excited that I get to work with her,” Danika sweetly concluded.

We can’t wait to see this duo star on the small screen together just ahead of Christmas!