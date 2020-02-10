Wow! Diane Keaton was radiating as she arrived on stage to present at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9. The beloved Something’s Gotta Give star looked gorgeous as she took the spotlight alongside Keanu Reeves to introduce the winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Diane, 74, blew everyone away as she stepped out wearing a stunning yellow and black plaid trench coat over a checkered pants suit. She accessorized her trendy look with a wide-brimmed hat, a thick black belt and matching boots. The actress was all smiles as she presented the award to Han Jin-Won for Parasite.

Prior to taking the stage, Diane skipped out on the red carpet arrivals. Despite not having a date for the 92nd annual awards show, the First Wives Club star looked happier than ever. This past July, Diane — who’s dated Hollywood hotshots like Woody Allen and Warren Beatty, among others in the past — gave InStyle an idea of how long it’s been since she’s been taken out on a romantic date.

“Never. All right?” the legendary actress jokingly revealed. “Let’s just get that straight. That one’s important. I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years.”

“No dates,” the Annie Hall star — who is the proud mom of two adopted kids, daughter Dexter, 25, and son Duke, 20 — hilariously continued. “I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah.” LOL!

Although Diane has been in love before, she never ended up getting married. “I had some insane idea that I had to be ‘in love,'” she once said. “Now I see what it really takes: real consideration that you’re a good team together.”

Diane also dished the reason why she believes men don’t want to marry her. “I don’t think about marriage a lot but I’m aware of the fact that I’m unusual in that regard,” she said. “No one ever asked me. I think they got to know me and realized, ‘Oh, jeez.'”

Whether she ever sees herself walking down the aisle or not, Diane is just fine with her role of being a mom. In fact, a pal close to the Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty author revealed the incredible impact her adopted children had on her life.

“She said she probably would have crawled so deeply into herself she’d be an emotional mess by now,” the friend exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in March 2017. “Diane never felt like the prettiest girl in the room,” but becoming a mother “encouraged her to take on the world.”

Keep doin’ you, Diane!