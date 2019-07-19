He is of course a legendary musician, songwriter and a founder member of Crosby, Stills & Nash, but David Crosby is most proud of something that has nothing to do with his career: his kids.

“My children [his whole face lights up with a smile]. They’re your kids and, when you see them born, you love them and they matter more than I can tell you,” the 77-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly at the David Crosby: Remember My Name Los Angeles premiere when asked what was the accomplishment he was most proud of. David has six kids — sons James, Donovan, Django and Beckett as well as daughters Erika and Bailey.

In fact, fellow musician Melissa Etheridge is Beckett and Bailey’s mom, as the singer once announced that David and his then partner Julie Cypher, had welcomed the kids by means of artificial insemination.

When the hitmaker isn’t spending time with his children, he is running in the same circles as some pretty notable and legendary people — he also revealed just who exactly has given him the best piece of life advice of all the folks he has crossed paths with. “I think maybe Robin [Williams]. Robin reinforced my beliefs that you have to be concerned with the quality of your work and what your work does. Quality and the effect, much more than what you’re going to make from it. And I believed that, but Robin believed it really strongly and reaffirmed it to me heavily,” David said.

It is no surprise to hear another person that was impacted by the Mrs. Doubtfire actor — his costar, Pierce Brosnan, once opened up about how much his death really changed him. “Oh, Robin, still, his passing still hurts deeply,” the 66-year-old told Esquire in an interviewed. “I miss him. His humanity was so far reaching, and joy of people, and love of life, bountiful. … Robin was brilliant.”

It is incredible to see how all of these creative people have had a hand in each other’s lives and career.

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!