The end of an era. Tom Bergeron and his cohost Erin Andrews will not be returning for the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars as ABC and producer BBC Studios are going in a “new creative direction” with Tyra Banks.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” Tyra said in a statement. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” the 46-year-old added. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

On Monday, July 13, ABC released a statement, reading, “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. He departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom.”

“Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show,” they concluded.

Tom, 65, has hosted DWTS since it premiered in 2005. Erin, 42, later joined him as a cohost in 2014 after she and her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy placed third on the dancing competition in season 10.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Tom shared on Instagram. “It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all these glitter masks?”

The TV personality hilariously captioned the post, “Just when I figured out how to work the spray tanner.” However, Erin still has yet to comment on her departure.

Shutterstock

Although DWTS has been renewed for a 29th season, which is set to premiere in fall 2020, no announcements have been made about filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, TV productions were shut down earlier this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As ABC continues to be cautious against the disease, Tom’s friends will support him in his new endeavors.

“You were and will always be great on that show. Congrats on an amazing run my friend,” Full House star Bob Saget commented on Tom’s Instagram post. Alfonso Ribeiro, added, “You will be missed,” and Danica McKellar said, “Nobody is more entertaining or has wittier comebacks than you, Tom! Some other super lucky show will snap you up. Can’t wait to watch whatever show that is!!”