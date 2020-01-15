We can always count on Courteney Cox for a good laugh! While taking part in the “Which Friends Character Are You?” game on Instagram, the beloved actress joked about having an “identity crisis” as she played multiple rounds of the viral filter game until her iconic character, Monica Geller, eventually appeared on the screen.

“Finally got Monica … thought I was gonna be Ugly Naked Guy for sure!” the 55-year-old hilariously wrote alongside her video, adding the hashtag “identity crisis” at the end of her caption. The iconic Hollywood star uploaded the laugh-worthy video to her Instagram on Tuesday, January 14.

In the clip, Courteney — who portrayed the role of Monica throughout the show’s 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 — can be seen spinning the wheel until it finally landed on her character. At first, Courteney got all five of her fellow costars, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. Ha!

Fans of the Cougar Town star flooded her comments section as they laughed along to her heartwarming clip. “OMG this is amazing!!!!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “THE BEST THING IV EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE.”

Some of Courteney’s famous friends even left a message on her page. “I was really stressed until you were you,” wrote Jennifer Garner, while Suzanne Somers gushed, “My pretty friend.” Aww!

It’s been about one year since Courteney first joined Instagram in late January 2019. Although she’s still getting a hang of the Twitter world, Courteney has proven to become one technology-savvy chick.

In fact, earlier this year, the Scream actress shared the cutest video with her mini-me daughter, Coco Arquette, as they performed a dance routine together. The mother-daughter duo looked more adorable than ever as they showed off their sassy dance moves for Courteney’s millions of followers.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” the proud mom of one — who shares Coco, 15, with amicable ex-husband David Arquette — captioned the 12-second clip, adding the hashtag “family aerobics.” In the video, Courteney and Coco proved their one of Hollywood’s sweetest pairs as they showed off their epic — and in-sync — dance moves to a catchy hip-hop song.

We hope Courteney never stops sharing her hilarious videos!