Our favorite duo! Courteney Cox and her mini-me daughter, Coco Arquette, proved their Hollywood’s sweetest mother-daughter pair as they shared a video dancing together. The iconic Friends actress uploaded the chuckle-worthy video to her Instagram on Tuesday, January 7.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” the 55-year-old beauty wrote alongside the hilarious and super adorable clip, adding the hashtag “family aerobics” at the end of her caption. In the 12-second video, Courteney and Coco, 15, showed off their epic dance moves to a catchy hip-hop song. So cool!

Fans of the Cougar Town star — who shares her only child with ex-husband David Arquette — couldn’t help but gush over the twinning twosome’s incredible dance routine. “You two are literally iconic, I cannot,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “When [Courteney] can do a better TikTok than any of the girls these days!” One user even joked, “Never thought Monica Geller would do a TikTok, but here we are I guess.” LOL!

Although Coco is only just a teenager, fans are hoping the brunette beauty will follow in her parents’ famous footsteps. Considering the stunning teen had no problem getting in front of the camera for millions of her mom’s Instagram followers, it’s safe to say she’d be just fine with a future in the Hollywood spotlight.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In fact, David opened up to Closer Weekly about his daughter’s outgoing and likable personality. “Coco has far more confidence than I ever had,” the Scream actor, 48, exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at an NYC event in October 2018. “She definitely got that from her mom.”

That wasn’t the only sweet thing he had to say about his ex-wife. David — who was married to Courteney for nearly 14 years before their divorce was finalized in 2013 — explained why the two had such an amicable split.

“Divorce is so painful for everybody involved — it’s a waste of time and money [to fight],” he said at the time. “Anybody who’s going to put on boxing gloves when they get a divorce is making the wrong move.” He even revealed their secret to making coparenting work.

“We just respect each other,” David expressed to Closer. “No matter what people go through, you still have a child together.” The Never Been Kissed actor added, “It’s important that your child knows you respect each other.”