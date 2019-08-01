Grammy nominated singer Jewel is putting the finishing touches on the first stop of her much anticipated “Wellness Your Way Festival,” set for later this month in Denver, Colorado.

The star-studded weekend event, presented by grocery store chain Kroger, features a slew of food and nutrition celebrities sharing tips for healthy living, with the goal to help visitors “kick-start your journey to a healthy lifestyle,” RadarOnline.com reported.

Health and wellness have been lifelong passions for Jewel, who was homeless as a young adult and understands the importance of access to affordable knowledge and resources — not to mention some good ol’ healing music.

This year Rachel Platten (of anthem “Fight Song” fame) and singer-songwriter Josie Dunne join Jewel to guide attendees’ along a “journey to harmony and happiness.”

According to events host Jewel, guests will “experience a combination of my passions: health, wellness and music. They’ll hear from the coolest people and experts who have spent a lifetime seeking wisdom on how to live a healthier and happier life.”

The event also boasts a consumer food expo, kids’ activities, inspirational talks, and interactive stations showcasing new technologies in wellness, including Kroger Health and the Kroger OptUP app.

Festival-goers will experience sessions and panels with co-founder Jewel, Tone It Up founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, and personal trainers and television personalities Jen Widerstrom with Laura’s Lean and Jillian Michaels with Lucky Jack.

The Wellness Your Way Festival will be celebrated in two cities this year — the first stop in Denver runs the weekend of August 16 to 18, while a subsequent stop in Cincinnati, Ohio, will be held October 11 to 13.

The life-altering weekend experience features several unique zones that will provide the opportunity to work out with celebrity fitness experts, hear from inspiring speakers on the main stage, pick up cooking tips from world-renowned chefs in the nutrition zone, and be inspired by passionate health professionals.

Group fitness sessions will be led by fitness icon Denise Austin and her daughter, Katie Austin, celebrity trainer Don-a-Matrix in partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, functional fitness guru Rulk, and former MLS star and analyst Cobi Jones will lead a special soccer clinic.

