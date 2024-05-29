Congratulations are in order for Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood as his family is expanding once more! The Gran Torino director’s youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, announced that she is expecting her first baby with her fiancé, Tanner Koopmans.

“Our baby,” Morgan, 27, captioned a photo on her Instagram account with a white heart emoji on May 24.

In the picture, she cradled her baby bump while wearing a brown dress and a shawl. The couple received a lot of love in the comments section of the post from fans, friends and family members.

Morgan’s mom, Dina Fisher, commented, “My baby havin a baby!!!!!” while her older half brother Scott Eastwood commented with an excited emoji.

Clint, 93, welcomed Morgan with ex-wife Dina, 58, in 1996. The Academy Award winner is also a dad to kids Laurie, Kimber Lynn, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn and Francesca from previous relationships. Currently, Clint is dating Christina Sandera. The pair have been together since 2014.

Many of Clint’s kids have been bitten by the acting bug, including Morgan, who has acting credits from Million Dollar Baby, Changeling and I See You. The young performer also has producing credits from Daddy’s Playground and I See You, per IMDb.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Clint is the doting grandpa of several little ones born to his kids. The Rawhide alum has been focused on spending time with his family while continuing his work in Hollywood.

“He has definitely chilled out. He likes to have fun and see the kids,” Alison, 52, told Closer in September 2023. “When we were growing up, he was doing back-to-back movies. It’s been great that he has been able to spend a lot of time at home and more time with the kids, grandkids and the girlfriend. That’s one of the perks of getting old.”

In late 2018, Francesca welcomed son Titan with director Alexander Wraith.

“Welcome to our newest member of the family. Little baby Titan. That’s a cute baby being held By an old washed up actor uncle,” Scott wrote on Instagram in November 2018 alongside a photo of him holding his nephew. “[Can’t] believe my little sister has a baby.”

The Eastwood family is very close to each other despite living very busy lives.

“I see my dad more than ever,” Alison said of her blended family. “It’s very much an extended family.”