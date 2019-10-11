A never-ending bond. It has been 15 years since the world lost Christopher Reeve, but he remains in the mind of many people including his son Will, who revealed the incredible way he found himself staying connected to his father.

The late actor’s youngest son, 27, recently sat down with Access Hollywood to talk about his dad and the one sport that was vital to the both of them. “Having an outlet to sort of focus on really helped me out, and it also kept me connected to my dad. Our favorite sport was hockey, and he was always right there … I always felt his version of a thumbs-up,” Will told the outlet, who visited him as a teen at the local hockey rink just months after the Superman star had passed.

“He was proud of me every moment,” the Good Morning America correspondent added. Aside from Will — who the Golden Globe nominee shared with his only wife Dana Reeve — he also had two more kids. He had son Matthew, 39, and daughter Alexandra, 35, while with ex-partner Gae Exton.

Contino/BEI/Shutterstock

Christopher was paralyzed in 1995 after a terrible horse accident. However, plenty of work has been done in order to find a cure for spinal cord injuries. “My dad would be thrilled,” Alexandra once exclusively told Closer Weekly at The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s Magical Evening Gala. “He was the embodiment of hope. We are seeing hope being translated into results now.” The A-lister’s also never allowed his condition to get in the way of being a father.

“We couldn’t do traditional physical activities together, but Dad made a really big effort to sit down and have real conversations with us,” Will said at the same event. “Just having deep focus, one-on-one conversations — dad to kid time — was so meaningful.” Christopher is of course best known for playing the Man of Steel in numerous films.

Crollalanza/Shutterstock

“I think Superman shaped who he was. He felt he needed to be a force for good in the world,” Will said.

We miss Christopher very much, but we know he will continue to live on in his three wonderful children!