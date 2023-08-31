In an August 19 Instagram video, Chloe Lattanzi opened her heart up to her 142,000 followers about her personal struggles since mom Olivia Newton-John died in August 2022 following a five-year battle with breast cancer.

“I felt compelled to make this video,” the musician and reality personality, 37, began. Fresh-faced in a lime green tank top, she apologized to anyone she had accidentally hurt or ignored and detailed symptoms such as “extreme memory loss.” Chloe confessed she sometimes had “difficulty getting out of bed.” Wide eyes sincere, she admitted, “Since my mom’s passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been OK.”

Given how close mother and daughter were, it’s not surprising that Chloe — Olivia’s daughter with first husband Matt Lattanzi — is having a difficult time. As Chloe recently shared. “Half of my heart is missing.”

In 2021, Chloe and Olivia gave a joint interview to Life & Style (one of the last before the Grease star’s death at 73), where they spoke at length about their close relationship. “She’s always supported me,” said Chloe, who had previously struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues. “She has always reinforced her belief in me.”

Meanwhile, Olivia gushed about their ever-evolving bond, saying, “Now Chloe is an adult, so it’s really wonderful and we can discuss things as adults, which is different than a mother with a teenage daughter … Our relationship has evolved, and we have wonderful times together.”

They talked about how they spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantining together, often working on music. “We inspire each other,” said Chloe.

David Livingston/Getty Images

With that creative and loving force gone, it’s hardly surprising Chloe is lost. But luckily, Chloe is aware she needs help and is taking the time to seek it. “Real talk. In order to take care of others, you must first start with you. This is a universal truth, a universal law,” she shared in the Instagram post, adding, “I have been neglecting myself.”

She shared plans to “disappear” from public life for a while, though she will host her mother’s annual Walk for Wellness on October 8 in Melbourne, Australia.

“I’m going to disappear for about three weeks, just to honor my mind, body and spirit, because I’m developing a little bit of health issues in my mind and my body,” she shared. “So, in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the Wellness Walk, I’m going to take a month to do that so that I can be of complete service to everyone else.”