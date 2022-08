Within an hour of the Facebook post that announced Olivia’s passing, Chloe shared a series of photos to her Instagram page showing the mother and daughter from the time she was a baby in her mom’s arms all the way through her adulthood. She didn’t write a caption and instead let their moving moments in pictures together speak for the love they shared.

Chloe is the product of Olivia’s first marriage to actor-model Matt Lattanzi. The two wed in 1984 and welcomed their daughter two years later in 1986, when the singer gave birth in Los Angeles. The couple split after more than a decade together in 1995.

Olivia’s only child grew up on the singer’s former ranch in Malibu, California.

Chloe attempted to follow in her songbird mom’s footsteps, releasing her first single, “Wings and a Gun,” in 2010, followed by her second single, “Play With Me,” the following year. Chloe went on release her only full-length album, No Pain, in 2016. She also has several acting credits, including the 2016 film Dead 7 and 2017’s Sharknado 5.

The aspiring singer competed on Australia’s Dancing With the Stars in 2020, and her doting mom was there to support her only child . “I am so proud, I’m so proud and my heart is beating so fast and I’m trying not to cry,” Olivia gushed to hostafter Chloe and her dance partner,, wrapped up. “She did a wonderful job — just gorgeous, just gorgeous.”

The Xanadu star underwent several battles with breast cancer over a thirty year period. In September 2018, the actress revealed her third diagnosis during a candid interview on Australia’s Channel Seven’s Sunday Night.

“I think the thing I keep relearning is gratitude and just to relax. Life is not to be rushed through, it’s to be savored and be grateful,” the star exclusively told Closer in 2019 about life with Chloe and her second husband , whom she wed in 2008. “So, I’m really, really, happy — I’m maybe at my happiest right now.”