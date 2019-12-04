He’s been making people laugh for years, but Chevy Chase has also had another focused in his life: being a father to his four kids — and it’s time we get to know them!

The comedian, now 76, is best known from his time on Saturday Night Live, and from his roles in comedy classics like Caddyshack, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Three Amigos. However, he should also be known for his role as a family man. Chevy welcomed his first child in 1979 — a son named Bryan — with his wife at the time, Jacqueline Carlin. The pair would split one year later after being married for for years. However, the actor would have more kids come his way.

Chevy would marry again in 1982 to Jayni Luke. They would go on to have three daughters — Cydney, Caley and Emily.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

While Chevy did all he can to give his children the best childhood, the same can’t be said of how he was treated growing up. “Chevy is an abused kid,” Jayni once revealed in an interview with the Washington Post. “One of the things that most of us have is, we know that our moms loved us, and some of us are lucky enough to be able to say that our fathers also loved us . . . there’s layers of lucky and grateful, and things that give you a good start in life, and a foundation and self-confidence, and give you a capacity to live without fear. And Chevy doesn’t have those things.”

And while the Hollywood star may not always have the best reputation, he is comfortable knowing that his loved ones know who he truly is. “I’ve already done what I’ve done. I can’t change anything. And I’m old. I don’t have to worry about what I did anymore,” he told the outlet. “I know who I am. People know who I am who know me. And I’m proud to be who I am. Because I care about people, I care about feelings. I care about warmth, love. It’s everything.”

