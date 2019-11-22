She spent years walking the runway and creating incredible moments in the modeling world, but it’s clear that Cheryl Tiegs hasn’t missed a beat, as she was recently seen looking great while out and about.

On, Thursday, November 21, the 72-year-old was spotted taking some time for herself in Los Angeles. Widely known as “America’s first supermodel,” Cheryl kicked-off her career at the young age of 17. “At the time, I lived in Alhambra, right next to Pasadena. My girlfriend next door kept coming over with ‘Seventeen’ magazine saying, “Cheryl, you could be a model,” the blonde beauty recalled to Artful Living. “I thought she was crazy. I thought models were from another planet, and it was just out of the realm of possibility.”

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

“I started very slowly. I worked part-time in high school and college,” the fashion designer continued. “I would do anything and everything. I would do fashion shows in the back parking lot of a department store for free. I would work for $5 an hour, which was great money for me at the time. I was thrilled. I just worked hard, and I did anything and everything I could.” And then things accelerated in a flash.

“Then ‘Glamour’ magazine saw me in a several-page spread for a bathing suit. They were in New York and said, “We want to book this girl sight unseen to go down to St. Thomas,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum explained. “That was almost the first time I’d been on an airplane. I did several covers down there and began working for ‘Glamour’ regularly. “Fast-forward to today and Cheryl is one of the most celebrated models ever, and she doesn’t have a problem with the “America’s first supermodel” tag given to her.

“Someone of course gave me that title. I think it’s a way of saying that I didn’t just drop out of sight after a very successful career in modeling; I went on to start other businesses,” Cheryl explained during the same interview. “I worked for ‘Good Morning America,’ and I started the line of clothes for Sears. When I was modeling, most of the girls became actresses, because that was the next logical step. I just decided I didn’t want to be an actress, and I started up these companies.”

