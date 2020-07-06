Country rocker Charlie Daniels died at age 83 on Monday, July 6, his rep confirms to Closer Weekly. The iconic fiddler, best known for his hit song the “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” is dead following complications from a hemorrhagic stroke.

“Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee,” the rep’s statement read. “Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke.”

Aside from his signature anthem in 1979, Charlie was a highly respected singer in Hollywood showbiz. “Few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels,” his rep’s statment continued, noting the bluegrass crooner was “an outspoken patriot, beloved mentor and a true road warrior.”

Throughout his 60-year career, Charlie teamed up with other iconic singers like Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and Leonard Cohen. He received numerous awards including an Academy of Country Music Award, a Dove Award for his gospel albums and a Grammy Award. He was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The Charlie Daniels Band frontman made sure “to shine the spotlight on the many causes that [were] close to his heart” throughout his multi-platinum career, the rep pointed out. Not only did he dedicate much of his time to supporting the military, but he lent a hand to a handful of other charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, which he founded with his manager, David Corlew, in 2014.

While Charlie enjoyed paving an incredible run in the music industry, the late rock ‘n’ roller — who leaves behind his longtime wife, Hazel Daniels, and their son, Charlie Daniels Jr. — was a regular family man. While once chatting with Closer Weekly in 2014, the loving husband and father opened up about his quiet life on his Tennessee estate.

“I feel very blessed to be able to live here. I can’t imagine being anywhere else!” Charlie exclusively gushed to Closer at the time. “We bought some 50 acres and built the house in ’79, and we’ve been here ever since!”

The “Long Haired Country Boy” singer, who tied the knot with Hazel in 1963, said the moment they came across the property, it was practically love at first sight. “When I walked in through the front gate and saw the pond, I said, ‘If that hill is flat enough up there, we want this,’” he recalled, noting privacy is their No. 1 priority.

“If I want to walk out on the back porch in my underwear, nobody could see it!” he jokingly teased. Charlie also added some cool customizations to make the home feel perfect. “I love to hear rain on a tin roof,” he marveled. “I built it for that reason.”

Our thoughts are with the Daniels family this difficult time.