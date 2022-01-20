Love Is in the Air In Hollywood! See All of the Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in 2022 So Far

Congratulations are in order for some of your favorite celebrity couples! For quite a few Hollywood stars, 2022 has been a huge year. Many are taking the plunge and walking down the aisle in lavish weddings or intimate affairs this year.

The year kicked off with dozens of exciting engagement announcements from couples like Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman to Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski. Low-key proposals seem to be a big trend of 2022, with actor Josh Duhamel proposing to Audra Mari with a message in a bottle, and Steven Speilberg’s daughter Sasha Spielberg and Harry McNally getting engaged on New Year’s Eve.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon revealed that he married his fiancé, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, on New Year’s Eve. The pair posed for photos on social media to mark their milestone announcement. Other stars like Ricki Lake and Ross Burningham wasted no time in tying the knot after ringing in the new year. The pair first revealed that they were dating in December 2020 with a sweet selfie together. In February 2021, the couple announced their engagement.

“Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives,” the Hairspray actress told People that month. “Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come.”

Before getting engaged, the lovebirds shared cute updates about their relationship on social media. In early February 2021, Ricki gave Ross a birthday shout-out with a touching caption. She thanked the handsome lawyer for bringing her “joy and peace and laughs.” For their 2022 nuptials, the happy couple chose to keep things simple with an at-home ceremony. They shared photos of the stunning affair on social media, gushing that it was the “happiest of days.”

With so many celebrity engagements happening between 2021 and 2022, there’s no telling who will tie the knot next. Jack Osbourne popped the question to Aree Gearhart in 2021, and Dean Sheremet proposed to HGTV star Sabrina Soto. Wedding styles and trends are forever changing, and celebrities are saying goodbye to traditional ceremonies and taking a more modern approach.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrity couples got married in 2022 so far.