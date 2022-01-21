Hollywood’s Newest Arrivals! All of the Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2022 So Far

Many of your favorite celebrities are adding new additions to their families in 2022. Some have become first-time parents with their new bundles of joy, and others are already experienced parents with adorable children who are excited to become big brothers and sisters.

For many celebrities, 2021 was a year full of baby joy. Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson gave birth to her first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, with husband Carson McAllister in January 2021. Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer gave birth to her third son, Russell, with husband Brian Fichera in September 2021. Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi that same month.

The new year kicked off with more announcements of celebrity baby arrivals. Model Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, anticipated the arrival of their twin boys in 2022. The couple were already parents to their son, Isaac, and were ecstatic to be adding two more to their growing family. The American Beauty Star host announced the arrival of her babies in a January 7 Instagram story.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” she wrote. “I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”

The year also got off to a happy start for Olympic figure skater, Michelle Kwan, who announced the arrival of her daughter, Kalista Belle Kwan, on January 5. The world-class athlete retired from figure skating in 2006. She married Clay Pell in 2013 and the pair were divorced four years later. Michelle never gave up on her dream of starting her own family and was so happy to announce the news.

“I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle.”

