Actor Michael Douglas is not worried about aging! If anything, his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and his three kids — Cameron, 40, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16 — make the 75-year-old star feel like he can live forever.

“Having a younger bride makes me feel good on one side, and I got the old man [father Kirk Douglas, 102] on the other side with still a full head of hair,” Michael joked during the October 10 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So it’s all good, you know, you can’t be an idiot about it.”

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Watching his kids grow up and having a good “bill of health” has made Michael feel even more youthful. “I’m moving right along,” he said. “I had a cancer about eight or nine years ago where I sort of thought about that stuff. But once I got a clean bill of health after that, it was kind of straight on, feeling good.”

Michael and Catherine have everything that they could want in life and the 50-year-old actress admits that she’s through apologizing for all her blessings.

“One thing I’m not is humble anymore,” Catherine admitted to The Mirror. “I’m sick of being humble. I really am. ‘So sorry I’m rich. So sorry I’m married to a movie star. So sorry I’m not so bad looking.’ No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work.”

Michael loves Catherine’s new attitude too! Since he understands her childhood, he knows his wife only means the best.

David Buchan/Shutterstock

“She comes from humble roots. She’s a humble young lady. If you got it, flaunt it. She’s probably saying, ‘I’ve worked hard enough.’ She earned it,” he said to E! News. “She’s branching out in a couple other areas. She’s got a whole branding line of Casa Zeta-Jones, and she’s on QVC, and she’s an entrepreneur and I totally support her! The acting roles, particularly for ladies at a certain age, become much more difficult. This is something where you can actually control your life so she really enjoys it.”

We’re just happy that both Michael and Catherine are living their lives to the fullest!