Before Carrie Underwood welcomed her second son, Jacob Fisher, in January 2019, she suffered three miscarriages. In a new interview, the “Cry Pretty” singer opens up about how much that changed her life.

“For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow,” she explained to Women’s Health for the magazine’s April issue. “It reminded me I’m not in control of everything.”

Carrie, who’s also a mom to her 5-year-old son, Isaiah, said it felt like a “weight lifted off my shoulders” once she opened up about her miscarriages. “It’s not a dirty secret. It’s something many women go through,” the 36-year-old explained.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, the blonde-haired beauty revealed how hard it was for her to pretend like nothing was wrong. “I was still trying to do my job and put on a smiley happy face and be Carrie Underwood,” she said in June 2019. “And then I’d go home and fall apart.”

Carrie shares all of her children with her loving husband, Mike Fisher. When the American Idol was going through that tough time in her life, her hubby was right there by her side and it taught her to be strong.

“I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke,” she told CBS Sunday Morning in September 2018. “But I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby. At the time it was awful, and it still hurts, but it’s kind of like, OK, I have this.”

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer encourages other women to talk about their miscarriages because it’s the first step to healing. “I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point, but letting yourself go there, other people that are going through the same thing, it kind of connects you to them,” she explained.

