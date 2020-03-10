Instead of ringing in her birthday with a blowout bash filled with endless friends, food and champagne, Carrie Underwood decided to celebrate her 37th trip around the sun a little differently. The country music star proved she’s making fitness and health a priority as she kicked off her special day with an intense workout.

“This is 37! Birthday workout in the books,” the “Before He Cheats” songstress captioned a stunning selfie she shared via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 10. In the celebratory post, Carrie donned two pigtails, a purple top and a glowing, makeup-free face.

Instagram/CarrieUnderwood

Shortly after, Carrie revealed she was satisfying her sweet tooth by eating an appropriately-themed protein bar. “Birthday cake for the birthday girl!” she wrote alongside a pic of the diet-approved snack.

Although the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer — who shares 5-year-old son Isaiah and 14-month-old son Jacob with longtime husband Mike Fisher — has never looked better since giving birth to her little boys, she’s still suffered from a handful of insecurities.

In fact, the Grammy Award winner recently opened up about her rise to superstardom following her 2007 win on American Idol. Although Carrie was eating and exercising to maintain a flawless, thin figure, she didn’t realize how out of hand it truly got at the time.

“I would ‘fall off the wagon,’ then feel terrible and repeat the cycle,” she candidly confessed to Woman’s Health earlier in March. “Your body is screaming out, I need more calories, I need more carbs!”

Instagram/CarrieUnderwood

Nowadays, the doting mom of two has a much more different idea of what she considers healthy. “I love rules,” Carrie told the outlet, explaining her health routine allows her to enjoy the occasional dessert or hamburger. “This is how I feel good about myself, and this is how I operate.”

The “Dirty Laundry” artist dished, however, that she still likes to spend as much time in the gym as possible. “If I can work out seven days a week—which doesn’t happen, but if I can—I’m going to,” she gushed. “Because the next week, I might get two days.”

We hope Carrie has the best birthday ever!