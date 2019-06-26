She has made quite the successful career for herself, but supermodel Carol Alt has learned a thing or two along her incredible journey.

The 58-year-old attended the Maiden NYC premiere on Tuesday, June 25, and revealed the greatest life lesson she has learned through all these years. “To be passionate about whatever you choose to do. Because if you do it well, it’s long hours, and if you don’t love what you do, it’ll kill you, it’ll spiritually kill you,” Carol said. “And always try to do the right thing. If you do the right thing, everything just works out.”

That passion is one of the reasons the My First Forty Years actress has had such staying power in the industry — however, it has been her ability to adapt to every role too. “My whole life! I’m a chameleon. I’ve gone from job to job, so every time you make that decision to leave a job and start a new one,” Carol explained when asked what her most inspiring moments in her life are.

“I quit modeling at the height and went into theater with Bob Fosse. I went from theater and into movies and then movies I decided I didn’t want to do that anymore,” she added. “I went into health, you know, I mean, every time I made a decision it affected 10 people around me, agents and managers and everybody.”

Carol isn’t the only iconic model that has been quite open about her career — Christy Brinkley did the same recently, noting how difficult it is to handle Hollywood’s pressure to stay young. “I’m painted into a corner where I’m supposed to look good for my age all the time, and it’s inevitable that age is going to catch up with you,” the 65-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly at a cocktails and conversation event for her new show American Beauty Star in New York City. “I don’t want to have to be anything other than what I am.”

“I want to feel healthy, strong and fit,” Christy added. “So if somebody says, ‘Let’s go skiing!’ I can do it.” Two great role models!

