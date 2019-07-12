A-lister Candace Cameron Bure is not playing around! Now that summer is here, Candace, 43, wants to make sure she looks her absolute best at all times and she’s been doing this by hitting the gym and sharing all of her hard working videos to Instagram.

“These are some of the little personal accomplishments I’m proud of,” the Fuller House star captioned a clip of some floor exercises. “I love working out and improving my tricep push-up game is 🙌🏼!!!”

Candace also thanked fitness trainer Kira Stokes for keeping her in such great shape. “At the gym or at home, when I can’t work out with @kirastokesfit in person, I use her awesome fitness app!!” she said. “It’s everything and I love it SO much! Kira is the best! Love you 😘 More workout videos on my story. #stokedfitness #stokedathlete #thisis43 #fitmama.”

After sharing the video on social media, Candace’s celebrity friends praised her for being so inspirational. “Alright that’s it! I’m working out with you when I get back to L.A. this fall. Even though I wasn’t invited! 🔥,” Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart hilariously commented. Danica McKellar from The Wonder Years added, “Love this!” with a heart eyed emoji.

In the comments section, Candace even prepared for some push back from haters and told them to write their hurtful comments elsewhere. “Don’t even try to come at me about time, money, celebrity and fitness,” she said. You go, Candace!

Since the child star’s new show, Fuller House, has been doing so great, she’s also been posting photos to Instagram of herself with the cast. “Man, I love these people so much,” she wrote alongside a sweet snap of herself with Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier and Scott Weinger.

Candace looks great and it looks like she is living her best life!

