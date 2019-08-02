In case you forgot and needed to be reminded, Brooke Burke has killer abs — and she recently went out and about while showing them off in Malibu.

The 47-year-old was spotted on Thursday, August 1, looking fantastic in a silver and neon yellow sports bra that showed off quite the set of abs. She matched that all up with a pair of same-colored shorts. And what exactly was the model doing? Picking up her dry-cleaning of course! It should come as no surprise that Brooke is looking as fit as ever — especially since exercising and staying healthy is high on her priority list.

“I really try to make sure I schedule my workouts like I schedule my kids’ appointments,” the Dancing With the Stars alum once exclusively told Closer Weekly. I just really believe in giving the gift of fitness to ourselves — if you’re going to get addicted to something, get addicted to fitness. The benefits are so great!”

In fact, the TV personality is so much into staying in tip-top shape that she is the trainer and founder of the Brooke Burke Body fitness app! “I know that not everybody loves to work out, so I’ve found a way to take the time excuse out of it,” she told Us Weekly of her app. “I can get it done at home, I can get it done in a hotel room, I’m on location, I work out with girlfriends.” Incredible!

