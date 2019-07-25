School will soon be back in session, and while most kids are shopping for supplies with their mom, Brooke Burke and her youngest son Shaya took some time to do an adorable photo shoot!

The 47-year-old and her boy, 11, teamed up with Horizon Organic — a pioneer in the organic dairy category — as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for an incredible back-to-school campaign. In doing so, all parties involved hope this will lead people to have more self-confidence. “I have long found dance to be a beautiful and unique expression of confidence,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said of the partnership.

“As a mom of four, I am always encouraging my kids to dream big and celebrate the wins along the way,” she continued. “All children should be empowered to do the same, which is why this campaign resonates with me — not only is it benefitting a truly worthy organization, but quite literally anyone, anywhere can join simply by moving and grooving.” So inspiring!

Scroll on down below to see the cute shoot featuring Brooke and her son!