Brigitte Bardot holds microphone in her hand

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Brigitte Bardot Makes Extremely Rare Public Appearance on 89th Birthday After Health Emergency

News
Oct 9, 2023 12:13 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

In newly surfaced photos, Brigitte Bardot was spotted in public as she went for a drive just outside of St-Tropez, France. The September 28 appearance came two months after the French actress suffered a health emergency at her home.

“It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing,” her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, told French outlet Var-Matin on July 19. “It was stronger than usual, but she didn’t lose consciousness … the firemen came and gave her oxygen and then stayed to monitor her.”

Scroll below to see photos from Brigitte’s recent public outing.

