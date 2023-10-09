In newly surfaced photos, Brigitte Bardot was spotted in public as she went for a drive just outside of St-Tropez, France. The September 28 appearance came two months after the French actress suffered a health emergency at her home.

“It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing,” her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, told French outlet Var-Matin on July 19. “It was stronger than usual, but she didn’t lose consciousness … the firemen came and gave her oxygen and then stayed to monitor her.”

