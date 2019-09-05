



Ad Astra actor Brad Pitt has had his fill of stardom! In a new interview, the 55-year-old actor opened up about his future in Hollywood and revealed he doesn’t plan to appear in movies that often in the future.

“It’ll be fewer and farther in-between [films] for me, just because I have other things I want to do now,” he recently told The New York Times. “When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else.”

The A-lister has been thinking about leaving Hollywood for quite some time now. “I don’t know. I enjoy doing other things,” he previously told People. “I think that one day I’ll just wake up and organically it’ll be done. Maybe I won’t wake up and that’s why it’ll be done.”

However, Brad has already found a couple of jobs outside of acting that he really enjoys. Just like ex-wife Angelina Jolie, he likes to bring a film to life from behind the scenes.

“I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot,” Brad admitted to GQ Australia about some of his most recent projects. “But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game — not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters — I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.”

Even though Brad doesn’t know where the future will take him, he hopes he’ll be alive to witness all of the great changes that’ll happen in the entertainment industry. “I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man,” he said. “And the comet could be on the way.”

Don’t worry, Brad. We’ll always support you no matter what you do in Hollywood!