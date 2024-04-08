She’s heard her hit song time and time again, but Bonnie Tyler still get’s “excited” when “Total Eclipse of the Heart” comes on, even if it’s a bit overplayed during an actual eclipse event.

“Every time the eclipse comes, everyone all over the world, they play ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and I never get tired of singing it,” Bonnie, 72, told Good Morning America ahead of the Monday, April 8, solar eclipse visible to a majority of people in the United States.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” hit the music scene back in 1983, and though the song has been around for a number of decades, fans still look to it as the go-to song when the sun, moon or heavens act up. In fact, Spotify reported that searches for the song went up 50 percent ahead of the April solar event, proving that Bonnie’s song is and will remain a bonafide hit.

“They send me all these stats all the time, and it’s always amazing,” the songstress told the New York Post before the moon passed over the sun midday. “Every time the eclipse comes around, it’s a bit crazy. Every time it comes along, I’m just happy to sing it because everybody waits for this song and they just love it.”

David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

Some songs have come close to Bonnie’s smash hit amid celestial events, but all have fallen short of her success. “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden, “Eclipse” by Pink Floyd and “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles have all made their way onto eclipse playlists, but Bonnie’s tune has remained on top. And while she won’t be able to revel in the solar sighting this year due to being on a plane bound for Finland, Bonnie does have plans to sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during her Tuesday, April 9, performance at the Helsinki Hall of Culture.

“I’ve been singing it in every show that I’ve done since I recorded it, and I’ve just finished nearly 40 shows in Europe,” Bonnie said when asked how many times she’s performed her hit, revealing that she has lost count.

The ‘80s icon has made a point of honoring celestial events in the past, a perfect omen to her music and witchy persona. In 2017 during a solar eclipse, Bonnie jammed out with Joe Jonas and his band DNCE while aboard a cruise ship, all while enjoying a 500 percent increase in sales of her hit song.

“It was terribly windy on the ship, but it’s amazing when the moon totally blocks the sun, you know? And when that moment happens, it’s incredible, isn’t it?” Bonnie recalled, proving that no one quite owns an eclipse like she does.