Paul McCartney’s favorite Beatles song is probably not what you would expect! Out of the band’s iconic collection of tunes, there’s one that truly stands out among the rest in his eyes.

“I’m often asked what my favorite song I’ve ever written is, and I don’t ever really want to I can’t answer it, but if pushed, I would go to ‘Here, There, and Everywhere,’” he said during an episode of “McCartney: A Life in Lyrics” season 2 from iHeartPodcasts and Pushkin.

The idea for the song came about when the rocker was waiting for bandmate John Lennon to wake up one day.

“I remember writing this song while waiting for John one day. I would go out to his house for a writing session, and he wasn’t always up,” Paul said. “So I would often have 20 minutes, half an hour while someone told him I was here, and he would get up. I remember sitting out by his swimming pool in his house in Weybridge, which is a golf suburb of London.”

“I had my guitar because I was ready for the writing session,” he continued. “So we sat out and started something … it just went quite nice and smoothly. So by the time I came to write with John, by the time he deemed to get up and have his coffee, I would have something to go on.”

In a prior episode of the podcast, Paul revealed that he reconciled with Lennon in the years leading up to his murder in 1980.

​​“It was super, super painful … In the end, there was something I was very glad of when he got murdered, was that I had had some really good times with him before that happened,” Paul said in December 2023. “It would have been the worst thing in the world … Had he just been killed and we still had a bad relationship. I would have just thought, ‘Oh, I should have, I should have, I should have.’ That would have been a big guilt trip for me.”

Additionally, Paul dished on his unique songwriting process, which has helped him pen countless hits over his six decades in the music industry.

“Even when you get lyrics like this, the purpose of the lyric is to support the song rather than be a lyric,” he explained. “It’s quite liberating. You can just experiment as you go along. So, things slip out like they would in a session with a psychiatrist … Basically, I always say when I’m writing a song, I’m following a trail of breadcrumbs. Someone’s thrown out these breadcrumbs, and I see the first few, and you just go along, and I feel like I’m following the song rather than writing it.”