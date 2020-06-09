Her legacy will continue. Patricia Eva “Bonnie” Pointer, a founding member of The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69, her sibling Anita Pointer confirmed in an emotional statement on Monday, June 8.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning,” she told TMZ. “Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Bonnie died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles, her publicist Roger Neal shared in another statement.

Lynn McAfee/Shutterstock

As the sad news broke, Anita also took to Instagram with a throwback photo of Bonnie smiling. “Too soon. RIP Sweet baby sister. Torn apart by this great loss,” the songstress captioned the snap of her sibling in happier times.

Bonnie rose to fame as a member of the iconic vocal group which originally started out with only two members, including her sister June. By 1972, Anita and Ruth joined the squad and they released their self-titled debut album in 1973.

With her creative touch, Bonnie helped write the group’s 1974 crossover hit “Fairytale” and it led to their very first win at the Grammy Awards. She ultimately decided to pursue a solo career in the mid-1970s, while the remaining members continued to drop popular singles after Bonnie went her own way.

The songstress was later signed by Motown Records, expanding her musical career even more. Bonnie released four solo albums and made the Billboard Hot 100 chart for her song “Heaven Must Have Sent You.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Bonnie married music executive Jeffrey Bowen in 1978 and they stayed together until they separated in 2004. The exes finalized their divorce in 2016.

Another one of the sisters, June, passed away from cancer back in 2006. Bonnie and Anita sweetly released a tribute song for her in May 2020 titled “Feels Like June.”

In the wake of Bonnie’s death, several fans have shared their condolences on social media.

We’re keeping her loved ones in our thoughts during this tough time.