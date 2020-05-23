The truth is, everybody wanted a piece of Jerry, who died of natural causes at 92 on May 10. He could make the most cantankerous characters seem cuddly. “It’s just who he was — he was a very likable fellow,” Michael Weithorn, cocreator of Jerry’s long-running hit The King of Queens, tells Closer. “You were always rooting for him.”

He started out life as an underdog, growing up as the son of a bus driver and his wife in Brooklyn during the Depression. “I figured if I could make my mother and father laugh, they’d stop fighting,” he recalled. “When people laughed, their worries disappeared. And audiences loved funny men. I decided to become one.”

That he did, paired as a stand-up act with Anne Meara, whom he met when they were both struggling actors in an agent’s office in 1953 and married a year later. “They really were from two different planets,” their daughter, Amy Stiller, says of Jerry and Anne, who was two inches taller than her husband and converted from Catholicism to Judaism when they wed. “But they needed and adored each other.”