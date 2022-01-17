On the day when Betty White would have turned 100 years old, her assistant is sharing what is believed to be the last photo of the beloved actress. She’s seen smiling in the snapshot taken 11 days prior to her December 31, 2021, death.

“Hello everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty,” Kiersten wrote in a post on Betty’s Facebook page, adding, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.”

Betty was glowing in a shiny lime green shirt with a blouse over it featuring checkered boxes in different shades of green. She wore white pants and accessorized with a heart-shaped diamond pendant necklace and round, silver earrings. Betty’s light blonde hair was perfectly coiffed in her trademark style, and she even sported a red fingernail polish.

Courtesy of Betty White/Facebook

Kiersten acknowledged Betty’s many fans and admirers who made January 17, 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The goal was for people to donate at least $5 to animal welfare charities and shelters nationwide in Betty’s honor, as a tribute to her lifetime of tireless work on behalf of animals. Fans have even been posting photos of their pets to social media who have been named after Betty.

“Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place,” Kiersten noted in her Facebook post.

Betty died at her Los Angeles home six days after suffering a stroke. Even though she was still “alert and coherent after the stroke,” the Golden Girls star died peacefully in her sleep on the last day of 2021, less than three weeks shy of turning 100.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent Jeff Witjas said in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.” Allen died in 1981.

Two days prior to her death, Betty gushed to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on December 29. “[I’m] amazed. No, seriously, I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!” She certainly looked happy in her last photo.