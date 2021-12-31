Longtime favorite and beloved actress Betty White has died at age 99, People can confirm. The former Golden Girls star died the morning of Friday, December 31, in her home nearly three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

The heartbreaking news comes just three days after her interview with People was published on Tuesday, December 28, in which she said she was in “good health.”

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” the Hot in Cleveland alum said. “It’s amazing.”

Betty also credited her mother for her cheerful and positive attitude, as she called being “a cockeyed optimist.”

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said. “I always find the positive.”

