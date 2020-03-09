Cinderella star Bernadette Peters has had one amazing career! She’s voiced Sophie in Anastasia and played Lily St. Regis in Annie, — and she says she’s not through yet.

“I’d like to start doing plays, some plays, even though I love to sing but it would be interesting to start doing some plays,” Bernadette, 72, exclusively tells Closer Weekly at the Broadway opening night of Girl From The North Country on Thursday, March 5.

Plus, the Golden Globe winner is not even thinking about retirement. She says she’d still love to work with actors like Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino because they’re the “great” ones. However, if you ask Bernadette what the highlight of her career is, she’ll struggle to give you an answer.

“You know, I have to say I’ve been so fortunate and I’ve had so many high points and so many great projects like all the [Stephen Sondheim] ones, Jerry Herman, that came full circle because I started the Mack & Mabel and I just did Hello, Dolly!, and what a fabulous show that is,” she recalls. “I had no idea until I worked on it what a beautifully constructed show [it is].”

“I’m really fortunate that I’ve lived at this time when Steve was doing all those shows,” the Grammy Award winning star added.

The next time you see Bernadette, she’ll probably be impressing you with her new TV series Animaniacs that’s scheduled to come out later this year. With so much success, the red-haired beauty says she stays grounded by remembering her most important life lessons.

“I guess there [are] so many really but I think to try and be positive,” she says. “Open and positive.” We can’t disagree with that!

If we all had Bernadette’s mindset then we would take the world by storm.