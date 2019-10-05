One Of Beau Bridges‘ earliest roles was on Lloyd Bridges’ TV show Sea Hunt in 1960, and nearly 60 years later, he still remembers the lessons his dad taught him.

“He talked a lot about respect,” Beau exclusively told Closer Weekly at the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy party. “Respect yourself and respect people you are working with, and the rest will soon take care of itself.” Beau, 77, who plays a villain in the new season of Amazon’s legal drama Goliath, has followed in his dad’s footsteps in another way: He’s been married to his wife Wendy for 35 years.

Lloyd — who was also a father to actor Jeff Bridges — was married to his love, Dorothy, for 60 years, until his death at 85 in 1998. “I just do what I’m told,” jokes Beau of the secret to his marital success. And the actor will soon honor another VIP in his life — his legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden — in a one-man show. Sounds like a slam dunk!

Jeff, 69, has also gushed about his late dad in the past — crediting his success in Hollywood to his father. “My dad, Lloyd Bridges, made a bunch of Westerns like High Noon and The Tall Texan, and he’d come back from the sets wearing these great clothes and boots,” the Oscar-winner exclusively told Closer at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Q&A. “I’d try on his boots — it goes back to childhood, playing cowboys.”

“He was my teacher,” The Big Lebowski star continued. “He’d rehearse lines with me and say, ‘OK, now make it like it’s happening for the first time. And don’t just say the lines, listen to what I’m saying.’ All that good acting stuff.” However, the A-lister wasn’t all about following his dad’s career path at first.

“He wanted me to be an actor so much and what kid wants to do what their parents want?” Jeff recalled. “I’d tell my dad I was into music and painting, and he’d say, ‘Don’t be foolish! That’s what’s so great about acting — you can do all those things.’” Well, things turned out pretty well for the Bridges brothers.

