Iconic news anchor Barbara Walters left behind quite a legacy after her death. Keep reading to see her net worth, how she made money throughout her decades-long career and more.

What Was Barbara Walters’ Net Worth?

The former host of The View’s estimated net worth was $170 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She earned her impressive fortune as a journalist, television producer, author, screenwriter and more.

What Was Barbara Walters’ Job?

The Boston native has one of the most impressive news careers in history. In 1961, she started out as a writer and researcher for The Today Show, eventually becoming a show cohost in 1974. She was the first woman to cohost an American news program.

Two years later, in 1976, Walters made waves again when she became the first woman to coanchor a network evening news program. She not only received a seat at the desk next to Harry Reasoner during ABC Evening News, but she also signed a record-breaking $1 million contract.

Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Walters went on to interview many iconic world figures, including Elizabeth Taylor, Fidel Castro, Muhammad Ali, Richard Nixon and Michael Jackson. She also became known for her work on 20/20 and her annual Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People special.

In 1997, The View premiered, which Walters created, produced and starred in alongside Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Joy Behar. She retired from the roundtable in 2015.

How Did Barbara Walters Make Money?

In addition to her impressive journalism and television career, Walters authored How to Talk with Practically Anybody About Practically Anything in 1970 and 2008’s Audition: A Memoir.

Walters said her life was a series of attempts “to be accepted,” inspiring the title of her second book. “I’ve been auditioning all my life,” she told ABC at the time. “Almost every aspect of my professional life was an audition.”

As far as her incredible career, Walters had some very sage advice. “The most important thing, almost, I think, is to fail at some point,” the journalist explained. “So when you work your way back, you can say, ‘Hey, it wasn’t all luck.'”

Walters died at age 93 “peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” her representative, Cindi Berger, told People on December 30. “She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.”