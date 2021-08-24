For Barbara Eden, health and fitness have been a huge priority over the course of her decades-long life. Now, in her 90s, the I Dream of Jeannie star is more focused than ever on staying in shape. Though Barbara loves indulging in dessert, the legendary actress maintains her figure thanks to her diet and workout routine, she exclusively tells Closer.

“I’m very careful about [my] diet,” the 90-year-old icon shares in a new interview, saying although she’ll watch what she eats, she doesn’t necessarily restrict the food she puts in her mouth. “I’m a carnivore … I like steak. We eat a lot of pork, chicken, steak [and] vegetables.”

ITV/Shutterstock

One thing the Harper Valley PTA alum isn’t willing to give up is her sweet tooth. “We don’t stint ourselves on desserts,” she explains, referring to her husband of 30 years, Jon Eicholtz. “I eat a lot. I like dessert. I like gumdrops. Those are fun.”

Listing some of her favorite foods and sweet treats, Barbara says she’s a big fan of the marshmallow circus peanuts. “They’re really good. I like them,” she dishes. “They’re a holdover from my childhood.”

The Golden Globe nominee isn’t one to skip out on enjoying her favorite meals, but she says she’s a fan of working out. “I walk a lot,” Barbara shares, adding she also incorporated “spinning” in her routine for a while. “I was spinning and I had a trainer,” she states. “But I haven’t done that now [in] over a year since COVID-19.”

Aside from maintaining her flawless pint-sized physique over the last several decades, Barbara has also done a pretty good job at preserving her youthful glow. The Brass Bottle actress says her secret to appearing ageless is her favorite cream from Estee Lauder.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“They have [serum] drops [called] line repair. I use that morning and night,” Barbara divulges. “I also use sunscreen. I don’t go out without sunscreen … but I don’t wear makeup unless I’m working.”

Looking back on her legendary run in showbiz, Barbara is more than just thankful for being able to maintain her gorgeous appearance. Though she’s experienced a few bumps along the way, including two divorces and the 2001 death of her only child, Matthew Ansara, the TV veteran considers herself to be extremely fortunate.

“I think I’m really lucky to have a happy marriage. And a sister I adore. Family is very important. I think if you have it you’re really lucky,” Barbara gushes to Closer. “I have friends … I don’t have a lot of them, but the ones I do have are really good friends. I think it’s important [to surround yourself with people that] keep active and have good senses of humor.”