Time to hit the books! Barack Obama took some time recently to share some of the latest books he’s been captured by — titles that he believes you should be all about this summer.

The 58-year-old took to his official Instagram on Wednesday, August 14, to post a list of books by various authors that have found themselves on his list. “It’s August, so I wanted to let you know about a few books I’ve been reading this summer, in case you’re looking for some suggestions,” the former president wrote. “To start, you can’t go wrong by reading or re-reading the collected works of [the late] Toni Morrison. Beloved, Song of Solomon, The Bluest Eye, Sula, everything else — they’re transcendent, all of them. You’ll be glad you read them.”

“And while I’m at it, here are a few more titles you might want to explore,” the politician added. Some of those books include Exhalation by Ted Chiang, American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson and Nicholas Carr’s The Shallows. Take a look at the post below to see the rest!

Fans were all about the suggestions, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Please do more posts like this in the future! We would love to learn more about what you are reading, where your mind is exploring … Thank you for this,” one person said. Another added, “Thanks. Some great ideas for our Book Club!

Barack also dove a little deeper into each book on his Facebook, giving everyone a bit of insight on each read. “Lab Girl by Hope Jahren is a beautifully written memoir about the life of a woman in science, a brilliant friendship, and the profundity of trees. Terrific,” he wrote. “You’ll get a better sense of the complexity and redemption within the American immigrant story with Dinaw Mengestu’s novel, How to Read the Air.”

It is very clear that the Obamas are all about reading — in fact, Barack’s wife, and former first lady, Michelle Obama, wrote a memoir titled Becoming, which went on to become the best selling book of 2018.

“I am proud of what I’ve created. I’m proud because it is candid, it’s honest, it is totally and utterly me,” the 55-year-old previously said about her book via Instagram. “I’m hoping that, because of this book, others feel the power of their own voice and their own story.”

Get to reading, folks!