Rekindling an old flame? It’s been more than a decade since fans saw Carrie Bradshaw and her ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw, share a passionate kiss in the film Sex and the City 2. All signs are pointing toward Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett’s characters getting back together in season 2 of And Just Like That… which is currently in production. Keep scrolling for details on the upcoming season.

When Did Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw Date?

Carrie and Aidan’s romance got off to a hot start during the third season of Sex and the City. After making their relationship official, they faced some conflicts like him revealing his dealbreaker was smoking and facing several instances of mistrust. The columnist and the carpenter ultimately called it quits on their relationship the first time due to Carrie’s infidelity after run-ins with her future husband, Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Though they took some time apart, Carrie and Aidan found their way back to each other in the following season. He proposed to the writer, and she accepted, but the pair still faced trust issues in their relationship the second time around. Eventually, Carrie realized getting married to Aidan wasn’t in the cards, leading to their second breakup.

John made a cameo during another episode in season 6 where Aidan told Carrie that he married a woman named Kathy. The furniture designer welcomed three children with his wife, sons Tate, Homer and Wyatt. Carrie ended up marrying Big in the 2008 Sex and the City film. She and Aidan reunited in Abu Dhabi in Sex and the City 2 where they caught up over dinner before sharing a smooch. Big was ultimately able to forgive his wife after she confessed to kissing her former flame.

Why Wasn’t Aidan Shaw in ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 1?

Aidan did not appear in season 1 of And Just Like That…, the show’s revival on HBO Max, despite many fans thinking that he would because the storyline surrounded Big’s death. Michael Patrick King, the executive producer, explained the real reason why John did not make his big return in the first season of the new iteration.

“We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing, and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming,” he explained during a February 2022 interview with Deadline. “It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light — the last episode is called, “Seeing the Light.” We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended.”

Are Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw Getting Back Together?

It looks like fans of the couple will finally get the reunion they have hoped for! Sarah and John have been photographed on the set of the series and taking part in PDA-filled scenes around New York City. In February 2023, the Emmy winner shared a series of photos on Instagram kissing her former costar on the streets in the Big Apple, seemingly confirming an upcoming romantic storyline.