Angus T. Jones Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Outing [Photos]

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Outing in L.A. [Photos]

Angus T. Jones has re-entered the spotlight after years of keeping a very low profile in the public eye. The Two and a Half Men alum looked unrecognizable as he was photographed during a rare public appearance in Los Angeles.

The outing came just after Angus, 30, made a cameo in former costar Charlie Sheen’s new Max show, Bookie. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre, who also served as the executive producer on Two and a Half Men.

“I called Angus and said, ‘You want to come hang out for an afternoon and have some fun and do this?’ And he was game,” Chuck, 71, told Variety in November. “His chops are also uncanny. He didn’t pursue acting after the show. But he’s still a natural.”

