For 12 seasons, Two and a Half Men dominated the CBS lineup with its hilarious cast of characters. The Emmy-winning series marked the big break for child actor Angus T. Jones, who was only 10 years old when the show’s pilot aired on television. But after the sitcom wrapped, he disappeared from the spotlight, leaving fans to question what happened to him.

What Happened to Angus T. Jones?

Prior to his breakthrough performance as Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men, Angus appeared in Simpatico, See Spot Run, Dinner With Friends and more. Angus starred alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer in Chuck Lorre’s ratings hit, becoming the highest-paid child star on TV at the height of his Two and a Half Men fame.

In November 2012, Angus publicly expressed that he no longer had a desire to be a part of the show. He leaned on his faith to guide him through the period of change.

“Jake from Two and a Half Men means nothing. He is a non-existent character,” he said in a video for the Christian group Forerunner Chronicles. “If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men. I’m on Two and a Half Men and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth.”

He continued, “People say it’s just entertainment,” adding, “Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch.”

After the rant went viral, Angus’ character did not appear in season 11 of Two and a Half Men. He returned for a cameo in the show’s season 12 finale in 2015. His most recent acting appearance came in a 2016 episode of Louis C.K.’s Horace and Pete.

Where Is Angus T. Jones Now?

Four years after expressing distaste in Two and a Half Men and the direction of his character, Angus broke his silence on his departure from the show. At the time, he was enrolled at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“I was very confident at that time,” he reflected on his big career decision during an October 2016 interview with People. “Going to college was something I was really, really excited about.”

Snorlax/MEGA

The Young Artist Award winner revealed that he was not opposed to returning to acting again one day.

“The door is definitely still open for me to do that, but I’m taking things slowly,” he said. “But I’m kind of liking the ability to travel and to move around at a moment’s notice and not have to be in one spot for years at a time.”

Since then, Angus has kept a low profile, only stepping out for public appearances on rare occasions. In August 2023, the Texas native was photographed while grabbing lunch in Sherman Oaks, California. Angus sported a beard and a shaved head during the outing.